Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange

616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.50 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
627.00
Open
627.00
Day's High
627.50
Day's Low
611.50
Volume
809,023
Avg. Vol
979,974
52-wk High
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Scicluna

66 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Toby Courtauld

49 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Nick Sanderson

44 2017 Finance Director, Executive Director

Stephen Burrows

2014 Head of Financial Reporting and IR

Janine Cole

2014 Head of Sustainability
