Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)
GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange
616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.50 (-1.67%)
-10.50 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
627.00
627.00
Open
627.00
627.00
Day's High
627.50
627.50
Day's Low
611.50
611.50
Volume
809,023
809,023
Avg. Vol
979,974
979,974
52-wk High
738.95
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00
582.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Scicluna
|66
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Toby Courtauld
|49
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Nick Sanderson
|44
|2017
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Stephen Burrows
|2014
|Head of Financial Reporting and IR
|
Janine Cole
|2014
|Head of Sustainability
- Should you buy Associated British Foods plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Dunelm Group plc following today's news?
- Is this a once-a-decade opportunity to buy property stocks?
- Don't buy AstraZeneca plc, Wolseley plc and Great Portland Estates plc until you read this!
- Are Tritax Big Box REIT plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Shaftesbury plc about to fall by 50%+?
- As Property Prices Surge, Should You Buy Great Portland Estates PLC, Land Securities Group plc, British Land Company PLC, Barratt Developments Plc & Hammerson plc
- Build A Strong Portfolio With 5 Top Quality REITs: Londonmetric Property PLC, Great Portland Estates PLC, Shaftesbury plc, Primary Health Properties PLC & British Land Company PLC