Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL.NS)
GPPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
138.75INR
10:51am BST
138.75INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.43%)
Rs-0.60 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs139.35
Rs139.35
Open
Rs140.65
Rs140.65
Day's High
Rs146.00
Rs146.00
Day's Low
Rs138.20
Rs138.20
Volume
1,147,503
1,147,503
Avg. Vol
519,300
519,300
52-wk High
Rs179.00
Rs179.00
52-wk Low
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tejpreet Chopra
|45
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Hariharan Iyer
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manish Agnihotri
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Keld Pedersen
|49
|2015
|Managing Director
|
David Skov
|2017
|Director