Edition:
United Kingdom

Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPR.TO)

GPR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.58CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
$1.56
Open
$1.56
Day's High
$1.60
Day's Low
$1.56
Volume
91,470
Avg. Vol
95,920
52-wk High
$2.95
52-wk Low
$1.48

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Garnett

66 2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

James Bannantine

2017 President, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Zadra

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Ali Soltani

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Brian Peer

2017 Vice President - Operations, Mexico
» More People

Great Panther Silver Ltd News

» More GPR.TO News