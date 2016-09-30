Guerbet SA (GRBT.PA)
GRBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
83.11EUR
3:27pm BST
83.11EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.99 (+1.21%)
€0.99 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
€82.12
€82.12
Open
€81.32
€81.32
Day's High
€83.11
€83.11
Day's Low
€80.55
€80.55
Volume
4,377
4,377
Avg. Vol
8,052
8,052
52-wk High
€90.64
€90.64
52-wk Low
€50.71
€50.71
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yves L'Epine
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Brigitte Gayet
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Responsible Pharmacist, Industrial Quality Director, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Francois Le Martret
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bruno Bonnemain
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President - Scientific Advisor and Chief Operating Officer