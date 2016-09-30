Edition:
United Kingdom

Guerbet SA (GRBT.PA)

GRBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.11EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.99 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
€82.12
Open
€81.32
Day's High
€83.11
Day's Low
€80.55
Volume
4,377
Avg. Vol
8,052
52-wk High
€90.64
52-wk Low
€50.71

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch

2013 Chairman of the Board

Yves L'Epine

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Brigitte Gayet

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Responsible Pharmacist, Industrial Quality Director, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Francois Le Martret

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee

Bruno Bonnemain

2015 Member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President - Scientific Advisor and Chief Operating Officer
Guerbet SA News

