Greggs PLC (GRG.L)
GRG.L on London Stock Exchange
1,282.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,282.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,282.00
1,282.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
238,191
238,191
52-wk High
1,304.84
1,304.84
52-wk Low
891.17
891.17
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Durant
|58
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Roger Whiteside
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Richard Hutton
|2006
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Jowett
|54
|2010
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Helena Ganczakowski
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
