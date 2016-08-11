Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
GRI.L on London Stock Exchange
268.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
268.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
268.80
268.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
819,465
819,465
52-wk High
276.60
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30
214.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Clare
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Helen Gordon
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Vanessa Simms
|41
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nick Jopling
|55
|
Adam McGhin
|Company Secretary
