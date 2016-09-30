Edition:
United Kingdom

Grifols SA (GRLS.MC)

GRLS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

24.46EUR
9:05am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.29 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
€24.17
Open
€24.16
Day's High
€24.47
Day's Low
€24.15
Volume
47,415
Avg. Vol
553,157
52-wk High
€26.97
52-wk Low
€16.48

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Victor Grifols Roura

2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Victor Grifols Deu

2017 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Raimon Grifols Roura

2017 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Thomas Daga Glanzmann

59 2017 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Alfredo Arroyo Guerra

2014 Chief Financial Officer
Grifols SA News

