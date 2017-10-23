Grendene SA (GRND3.SA)
GRND3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
26.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.10 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
R$ 26.60
Open
R$ 26.60
Day's High
R$ 26.97
Day's Low
R$ 26.57
Volume
623,300
Avg. Vol
383,622
52-wk High
R$ 31.49
52-wk Low
R$ 16.01
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Grendene Bartelle
|66
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Rudimar Dall'Onder
|60
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Industrial and Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Gelson Luis Rostirolla
|63
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Pedro Grendene Bartelle
|66
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt
|61
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Control Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board