Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)

GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.70 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
Rs274.75
Open
Rs273.00
Day's High
Rs274.00
Day's Low
Rs268.70
Volume
15,695
Avg. Vol
82,495
52-wk High
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shiv Mittal

67 1991 Executive Chairman of the Board

Shobhan Mittal

36 2015 Joint Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Vishwanathan Venkatramani

51 Chief Financial Officer

Kaushal Agarwal

Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajesh Mittal

53 1991 Managing Director, Executive Director
Greenply Industries Ltd News

