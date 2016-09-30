Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT_u.TO)
GRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
50.39CAD
9:00pm BST
50.39CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-0.14%)
$-0.07 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
$50.46
$50.46
Open
$50.57
$50.57
Day's High
$50.59
$50.59
Day's Low
$50.18
$50.18
Volume
56,715
56,715
Avg. Vol
93,484
93,484
52-wk High
$52.69
$52.69
52-wk Low
$41.49
$41.49
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Forsayeth
|62
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Ilias Konstantopoulos
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
John De Aragon
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Co-Head Global Real Estate
|
Lorne Kumer
|2016
|Executive Vice-President - Co-Head Global Real Estate
|
Stefan Wierzbinski
|Executive Vice President - Europe
- Activists seek to unlock value in Canadian real estate sector
- DEALTALK-Activists seek to unlock value in Canadian real estate sector
- BRIEF-Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018
- BRIEF-Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States
- BRIEF-Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67