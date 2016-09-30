Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)
GRUH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.00INR
10:58am BST
499.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.45 (-1.08%)
Rs-5.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs504.45
Rs504.45
Open
Rs505.00
Rs505.00
Day's High
Rs505.65
Rs505.65
Day's Low
Rs497.00
Rs497.00
Volume
210,093
210,093
Avg. Vol
232,916
232,916
52-wk High
Rs553.00
Rs553.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50
Rs268.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Keki Mistry
|62
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sudhin Choksey
|57
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Hitesh Agrawal
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Marcus Lobo
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Kamlesh Shah
|2017
|Executive Director