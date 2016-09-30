Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)
GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
899.00INR
10:59am BST
899.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-0.16%)
Rs-1.40 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs900.40
Rs900.40
Open
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
Day's High
Rs909.40
Rs909.40
Day's Low
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
Volume
10,589
10,589
Avg. Vol
19,558
19,558
52-wk High
Rs994.85
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00
Rs487.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vayu Garware
|41
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S.H Bamne
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Corporate
|
Sunil Agarwal
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
M.V. Garware
|2014
|Director
|
A.D Goel
|2014
|Director