Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
GS.N on New York Stock Exchange
242.13USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.60 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
$244.73
Open
$244.39
Day's High
$245.29
Day's Low
$241.39
Volume
458,958
Avg. Vol
693,383
52-wk High
$255.10
52-wk Low
$173.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lloyd Blankfein
|62
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Harvey Schwartz
|52
|2017
|President, Chief Financial Officer, Co-Chief Operating Officer
|
Richard Gnodde
|56
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pablo Salame
|51
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
R. Martin Chavez
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
