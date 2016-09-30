Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)
GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.09CAD
9:00pm BST
16.09CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$16.09
$16.09
Open
$16.10
$16.10
Day's High
$16.18
$16.18
Day's Low
$15.96
$15.96
Volume
60,789
60,789
Avg. Vol
82,167
82,167
52-wk High
$19.93
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39
$14.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeff Moody
|54
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
David Morris
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
James Bantis
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Risk Management & Client Service
|
Antony Solomon
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Investments
|
Peter Mann
|2015
|Co-Chief Investment Officer
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion
- CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says portfolio manager leaving company at end of Dec 2017
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly shr $0.19
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85