GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)
GSK.L on London Stock Exchange
1,519.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,519.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,519.50
1,519.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
8,308,931
8,308,931
52-wk High
1,724.50
1,724.50
52-wk Low
1,444.00
1,444.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Hampton
|63
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Emma Walmsley
|47
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Dingemans
|53
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrick Vallance
|56
|2017
|President - R&D, Executive Director
|
Roger Connor
|2013
|President - Global Manufacturing & Supply
- European stocks hold firm as banks, Spanish shares fall
- UPDATE 2-European stocks hold firm as banks, Spanish shares fall
- GSK wins U.S. shingles vaccine approval, UK nod for gene therapy
- GSK wins U.S. shingles vaccine approval, UK nod for gene therapy
- European shares flat as banks weigh, Spain lags again
- How safe is GlaxoSmithKline plc’s dividend?
- Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc the best FTSE 100 healthcare stock to own after today’s update?
- Which of these Neil Woodford dividend stocks should you buy today?
- Are these 3 top stocks still mighty income machines?
- 3 blue chip bargains you can't afford to miss!
- Now is the perfect time to buy these 3 healthcare stocks!