Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)
GSPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
212.00INR
10:58am BST
212.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+1.65%)
Rs3.45 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs208.55
Rs208.55
Open
Rs209.50
Rs209.50
Day's High
Rs214.90
Rs214.90
Day's Low
Rs207.00
Rs207.00
Volume
929,080
929,080
Avg. Vol
796,162
796,162
52-wk High
Rs214.90
Rs214.90
52-wk Low
Rs127.05
Rs127.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Man Srivastava
|62
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Nominee of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited
|
Reena Desai
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
T. Natarajan
|45
|2016
|Joint Managing Director
|
J. Singh
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Manish Seth
|2012
|General Manager - Finance