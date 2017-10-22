Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS (GSRAY.IS)
GSRAY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.37TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.43TL (-4.89%)
Prev Close
8.80TL
Open
8.68TL
Day's High
8.68TL
Day's Low
8.36TL
Volume
9,861,824
Avg. Vol
5,999,358
52-wk High
10.65TL
52-wk Low
5.30TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dursun Ozbek
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fatih Isbecer
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sedef Hacisalihoglu
|2015
|Financial Affairs and Purchasing Director
|
Arzu Ugur
|Director of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs
|
Fatih Ozcan
|Information Technologies Director
