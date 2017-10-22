Edition:
United Kingdom

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS (GSRAY.IS)

GSRAY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.37TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.43TL (-4.89%)
Prev Close
8.80TL
Open
8.68TL
Day's High
8.68TL
Day's Low
8.36TL
Volume
9,861,824
Avg. Vol
5,999,358
52-wk High
10.65TL
52-wk Low
5.30TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dursun Ozbek

2015 Chairman of the Board

Fatih Isbecer

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Sedef Hacisalihoglu

2015 Financial Affairs and Purchasing Director

Arzu Ugur

Director of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs

Fatih Ozcan

Information Technologies Director
» More People

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS News

» More GSRAY.IS News