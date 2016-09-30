goeasy Ltd (GSY.TO)
GSY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.00CAD
8:59pm BST
30.00CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.72 (-2.34%)
$-0.72 (-2.34%)
Prev Close
$30.72
$30.72
Open
$30.72
$30.72
Day's High
$30.72
$30.72
Day's Low
$30.00
$30.00
Volume
14,630
14,630
Avg. Vol
25,645
25,645
52-wk High
$36.78
$36.78
52-wk Low
$20.97
$20.97
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Johnson
|81
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David Ingram
|51
|2001
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Steven Goertz
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Jason Mullins
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Andrea Fiederer
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
- BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent
- BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-goeasy Ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as earnings season gathers steam