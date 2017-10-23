Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE.TO)
GTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.66CAD
23 Oct 2017
2.66CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+1.53%)
$0.04 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
$2.62
$2.62
Open
$2.63
$2.63
Day's High
$2.68
$2.68
Day's Low
$2.63
$2.63
Volume
285,346
285,346
Avg. Vol
493,095
493,095
52-wk High
$4.40
$4.40
52-wk Low
$2.41
$2.41
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up ahead of central bank's economic report
- BRIEF-Gran Tierra, unit amend credit agreement
- BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy increases size of board to eight members and appoints Sondra Scott as a director
- BRIEF-Gran Tierra appoints new director
- BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy provides operations update