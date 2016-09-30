Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)
GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
6.44EGP
1:29pm BST
6.44EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£0.00 (+0.00%)
£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£6.44
£6.44
Open
£6.48
£6.48
Day's High
£6.55
£6.55
Day's Low
£6.44
£6.44
Volume
4,020,809
4,020,809
Avg. Vol
6,392,481
6,392,481
52-wk High
£7.94
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72
£4.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Eddy
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 SA
|
Gerbrand Nijman
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 SA
|
Hisham Shoukri
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Vincenzo Nesci
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 S.A
|
Oula Tayel
|2014
|Director of Investor Relations, IR Contact Officer
