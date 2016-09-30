Edition:
United Kingdom

Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)

GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

6.44EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£6.44
Open
£6.48
Day's High
£6.55
Day's Low
£6.44
Volume
4,020,809
Avg. Vol
6,392,481
52-wk High
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Eddy

2016 Chairman of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 SA

Gerbrand Nijman

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 SA

Hisham Shoukri

2016 Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Administrative Officer

Vincenzo Nesci

2014 Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 S.A

Oula Tayel

2014 Director of Investor Relations, IR Contact Officer
Global Telecom Holding SAE News

