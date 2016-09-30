Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT.PA)
GTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
42.15EUR
3:37pm BST
42.15EUR
3:37pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.38 (-0.88%)
€-0.38 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
€42.53
€42.53
Open
€42.67
€42.67
Day's High
€42.88
€42.88
Day's Low
€41.92
€41.92
Volume
41,765
41,765
Avg. Vol
59,612
59,612
52-wk High
€46.94
€46.94
52-wk Low
€28.38
€28.38
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philippe Berterottiere
|56
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Cecile Arson
|Administrative and Financial Director
|
Karim Chapot
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Eliane Le Tallec
|General Counsel
|
David Colson
|2010
|Director of Sales
- BRIEF-GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system of Shell's FLNG Prelude
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 19
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21