Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)
GUY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
$4.69
Open
$4.64
Day's High
$4.69
Day's Low
$4.55
Volume
221,814
Avg. Vol
865,804
52-wk High
$8.55
52-wk Low
$3.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Sheridan
|53
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Scott Caldwell
|59
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Paul Murphy
|65
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Daniel Noone
|48
|2010
|Vice President - Exploration, Director
|
Robert Bondy
|2013
|Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017
- BRIEF-Superior Gold Inc appoints René Marion to board
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter full year production guidance maintained
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 net earnings of $0.06 per share