GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

907.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
907.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,168,822
52-wk High
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lee Feldman

48 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the board

Kenneth Alexander

46 2007 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Paul Miles

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Liron Snir

2016 Chief Product Officer

Jane Anscombe

2017 Non-Executive Director
GVC Holdings PLC News

Market Views

