GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)
GVC.L on London Stock Exchange
907.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
907.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
907.00
907.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,168,822
1,168,822
52-wk High
917.50
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00
586.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lee Feldman
|48
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the board
|
Kenneth Alexander
|46
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Miles
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Liron Snir
|2016
|Chief Product Officer
|
Jane Anscombe
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
