Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)
GWIG.DE on Xetra
10.47EUR
4:35pm BST
10.47EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.17 (+1.70%)
€0.17 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
€10.29
€10.29
Open
€10.25
€10.25
Day's High
€10.49
€10.49
Day's Low
€10.20
€10.20
Volume
39,275
39,275
Avg. Vol
84,516
84,516
52-wk High
€14.32
€14.32
52-wk Low
€9.95
€9.95
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ernst Schroeder
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralf Weber
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gerhard Weber
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
David Frink
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Alfred Bayard
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board