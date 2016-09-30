Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO)
GWO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.40CAD
9:00pm BST
36.40CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.14%)
$0.05 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$36.35
$36.35
Open
$36.28
$36.28
Day's High
$36.50
$36.50
Day's Low
$36.28
$36.28
Volume
242,608
242,608
Avg. Vol
420,925
420,925
52-wk High
$37.79
$37.79
52-wk Low
$32.50
$32.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|58
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Mahon
|53
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Garry MacNicholas
|2015
|Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life
|
Arshil Jamal
|2011
|President and Chief Operating Officer, Europe of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life
|
Stefan Kristjanson
|2016
|President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada of Lifeco, Great- West, London Life and Canada Life
- BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco subsidiary Canada Life Group announces agreement to acquire retirement advantage
- BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591
- Fitch Expects to Rate Great-West Lifeco Finance LP's Senior Notes 'A'
- BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco prices $700 million of senior notes
- BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group