Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

GYC.DE on Xetra

18.02EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.17 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
€18.19
Open
€18.19
Day's High
€18.19
Day's Low
€17.97
Volume
158,900
Avg. Vol
306,234
52-wk High
€19.16
52-wk Low
€14.66

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christian Windfuhr

2013 Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Refael Zamir

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Daniel Malkin

Member of the Management Board

Simone Runge-Brandner

Member of the Management Board

Katrin Petersen

Head of Communications
Grand City Properties SA News

