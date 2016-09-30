Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)
GYC.DE on Xetra
18.02EUR
4:35pm BST
18.02EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.17 (-0.96%)
€-0.17 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
€18.19
€18.19
Open
€18.19
€18.19
Day's High
€18.19
€18.19
Day's Low
€17.97
€17.97
Volume
158,900
158,900
Avg. Vol
306,234
306,234
52-wk High
€19.16
€19.16
52-wk Low
€14.66
€14.66
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christian Windfuhr
|2013
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Refael Zamir
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Daniel Malkin
|Member of the Management Board
|
Simone Runge-Brandner
|Member of the Management Board
|
Katrin Petersen
|Head of Communications