Hydro One Ltd (H.TO)
H.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.64CAD
9:00pm BST
22.64CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.18%)
$0.04 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$22.60
$22.60
Open
$22.60
$22.60
Day's High
$22.65
$22.65
Day's Low
$22.57
$22.57
Volume
320,322
320,322
Avg. Vol
708,363
708,363
52-wk High
$24.67
$24.67
52-wk Low
$21.32
$21.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Denison
|64
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mayo Schmidt
|59
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Vels
|55
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Greg Kiraly
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Judy McKellar
|60
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-Hydro One Networks files motion to review and vary OEB decision EB-2016-1060
- BRIEF-Hydro One says Ontario energy board approves capital spending at $950 mln for 2017 and $1 bln for 2018
- BRIEF-Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to open higher as North Korea tensions ease
- BRIEF-Hydro One increases qtrly cash dividend by 5 pct to C$0.22/shr