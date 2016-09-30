Edition:
Hydro One Ltd (H.TO)

H.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.64CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$22.60
Open
$22.60
Day's High
$22.65
Day's Low
$22.57
Volume
320,322
Avg. Vol
708,363
52-wk High
$24.67
52-wk Low
$21.32

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Denison

64 Chairman of the Board

Mayo Schmidt

59 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Michael Vels

55 Chief Financial Officer

Greg Kiraly

Chief Operating Officer

Judy McKellar

60 2016 Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
Hydro One Ltd News

