Helma Eigenheimbau AG (H5EG.DE)
H5EG.DE on Xetra
45.17EUR
1:46pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Otto Holzkamp
|74
|2006
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Karl-Heinz Maerzke
|64
|2009
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Sven Assmann
|55
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Gerrit Janssen
|37
|2009
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Max Bode
|34
|2015
|Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau: supervisory board chairman Otto Holzkamp passed away
- BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau confirms FY forecast
- BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau H1 new order intake down at EUR 116.3 mln
- BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau appoints Andre Mueller to management board
- BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau: promissory note of EUR 27.0 mln successfully placed