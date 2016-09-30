Edition:
United Kingdom

Hamborner Reit AG (HABG.DE)

HABG.DE on Xetra

9.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
€9.11
Open
€9.07
Day's High
€9.11
Day's Low
€9.00
Volume
97,630
Avg. Vol
122,503
52-wk High
€10.00
52-wk Low
€8.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eckart von Freyend

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Robert Schmidt

2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ruediger Mrotzek

59 2007 Member of the Management Board

Hans Schmitz

60 2008 Member of the Management Board

Claus-Matthias Boege

57 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board
Hamborner Reit AG News

