Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)
HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
269.50INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kumar Birla
|49
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Debnarayan Bhattacharya
|68
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Praveen Maheshwari
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Bharat Jha
|2012
|Senior President - Corporate Projects & Procurement
|
Samik Basu
|Chief Human Resource Officer