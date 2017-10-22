Edition:
United Kingdom

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)

HALKB.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

11.48TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.47TL (-3.93%)
Prev Close
11.95TL
Open
11.85TL
Day's High
11.85TL
Day's Low
11.48TL
Volume
22,662,442
Avg. Vol
14,511,491
52-wk High
15.37TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Recep Ozdil

56 2015 Chairman of the Board

Osman Arslan

46 2017 General Manager, Member of the Board

Sadik Tiltak

2016 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Mustafa Aydin

52 2014 Vice General Manager - Financial Management and Planning

Salim Kose

51 2014 Vice General Manager - Legal Affairs and Proceedings
» More People

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS News

» More HALKB.IS News