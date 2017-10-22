Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)
HALKB.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
11.48TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.47TL (-3.93%)
Prev Close
11.95TL
Open
11.85TL
Day's High
11.85TL
Day's Low
11.48TL
Volume
22,662,442
Avg. Vol
14,511,491
52-wk High
15.37TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Recep Ozdil
|56
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Osman Arslan
|46
|2017
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Sadik Tiltak
|2016
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Mustafa Aydin
|52
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Financial Management and Planning
|
Salim Kose
|51
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Legal Affairs and Proceedings
- UPDATE 3-Turkey banking shares weaker, regulator dismisses Iran sanctions report
- Turkey's Halkbank targets 15 pct growth in loans and deposits next year - general manager
- U.S.-Turkey to continue talks on visa suspension - Turkish sources
- Arrested U.S. consulate worker in Turkey will meet lawyer on Friday - minister
- Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. consulate hiding suspect