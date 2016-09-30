Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)
HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
715.00INR
10:59am BST
715.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.35 (+0.47%)
Rs3.35 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs711.65
Rs711.65
Open
Rs705.30
Rs705.30
Day's High
Rs719.70
Rs719.70
Day's Low
Rs705.30
Rs705.30
Volume
17,666
17,666
Avg. Vol
28,120
28,120
52-wk High
Rs826.50
Rs826.50
52-wk Low
Rs317.50
Rs317.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Chandramogan
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
H. Ramachandran
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Narayan
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
C. Sathyan
|2011
|Executive Director
|
K. Thanarajan
|2017
|Additional Non - Independent Non-Executive Director