Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)

HARJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,245.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

50.00 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
2,195.00
Open
2,221.00
Day's High
2,250.00
Day's Low
2,189.00
Volume
1,092,633
Avg. Vol
1,645,107
52-wk High
4,770.00
52-wk Low
2,009.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Modise Motloba

50 2012 Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Patrice Motsepe

55 2004 Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Peter Steenkamp

57 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Frank Abbott

61 2012 Financial Director, Executive Director

Johannes van Heerden

44 2008 Chief Executive Officer, South East Asia Operations
Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd News

