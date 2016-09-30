Edition:
United Kingdom

Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.24EUR
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€9.23
Open
€9.25
Day's High
€9.25
Day's Low
€9.23
Volume
14,026
Avg. Vol
4,872,501
52-wk High
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yannick Bollore

37 2013 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Alfonso Rodes Vila

54 2012 Deputy Chief Executive Officer Havas Group, Chairman Havas Group Spain, CEO Havas Media Business, Director

Francois Laroze

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee

Andrew Benett

46 2014 CEO of Havas Worldwide, Member of the Management Committee

Donna Murphy

Global CEO, Havas Health & You
» More People

Havas SA News

» More HAVA.PA News