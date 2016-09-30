Havas SA (HAVA.PA)
HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.24EUR
2:41pm BST
9.24EUR
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.02%)
€0.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€9.23
€9.23
Open
€9.25
€9.25
Day's High
€9.25
€9.25
Day's Low
€9.23
€9.23
Volume
14,026
14,026
Avg. Vol
4,872,501
4,872,501
52-wk High
€9.40
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00
€7.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yannick Bollore
|37
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Alfonso Rodes Vila
|54
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer Havas Group, Chairman Havas Group Spain, CEO Havas Media Business, Director
|
Francois Laroze
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Andrew Benett
|46
|2014
|CEO of Havas Worldwide, Member of the Management Committee
|
Donna Murphy
|Global CEO, Havas Health & You
- BRIEF-Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS
- BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
- BRIEF-Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing
- Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders
- 'Spinal Tap' lawsuit against Vivendi can proceed, U.S court says