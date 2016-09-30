Edition:
Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)

HAWY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

30.80INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+3.01%)
Prev Close
Rs29.90
Open
Rs30.35
Day's High
Rs31.05
Day's Low
Rs29.70
Volume
124,979
Avg. Vol
223,613
52-wk High
Rs49.50
52-wk Low
Rs25.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sridhar Gorthi

43 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Vineet Garg

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Ajay Singh

45 2013 Head-Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajan Gupta

42 2016 Managing Director

Vinayak Aggarwal

46 1996 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd News

