Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO)
HBC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.77CAD
6:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Baker
|51
|2015
|Governor, Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gerald Storch
|60
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Edward Record
|48
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jonathan Greller
|2014
|President of HBC Off-Price
|
Wolfgang Link
|48
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer of HBC Europe
- UPDATE 1-Activist investor Litt may seek removal of Hudson's Bay directors
- BRIEF-Land & Buildings to proceed with calling special meeting of Hudson's Bay's shareholders
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps
- Activist investor Litt may seek removal of Hudson's Bay directors
- Activist investor Litt mulling removal of Hudson's Bay directors after CEO exit