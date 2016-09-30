Edition:
United Kingdom

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO)

HBC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.77CAD
6:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.19 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
$11.96
Open
$11.94
Day's High
$12.24
Day's Low
$11.35
Volume
681,389
Avg. Vol
453,695
52-wk High
$17.33
52-wk Low
$8.08

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Baker

51 2015 Governor, Executive Chairman of the Board

Gerald Storch

60 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Edward Record

48 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Greller

2014 President of HBC Off-Price

Wolfgang Link

48 2017 Chief Executive Officer of HBC Europe
» More People

Hudson's Bay Co News

» More HBC.TO News