Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)
HBM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.92CAD
9:00pm BST
9.92CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.20%)
$0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$9.90
$9.90
Open
$9.91
$9.91
Day's High
$10.07
$10.07
Day's Low
$9.87
$9.87
Volume
1,650,750
1,650,750
Avg. Vol
2,041,891
2,041,891
52-wk High
$11.95
$11.95
52-wk Low
$5.08
$5.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Hair
|55
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Bryson
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Cashel Meagher
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Eugene Lei
|2012
|Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy
|
Mary-Lynn Oke
|2013
|Vice President - Finance
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as higher commodity prices lift resources
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts 5th day of losses on energy, miners; Irma in focus
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as mining, energy drags; Irma impact eyed
- BRIEF-Hudbay announces C$242 million bought deal financing
