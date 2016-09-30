Edition:
United Kingdom

Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO)

HCG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.32CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.19 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
$13.51
Open
$13.46
Day's High
$13.48
Day's Low
$13.22
Volume
414,079
Avg. Vol
888,392
52-wk High
$32.26
52-wk Low
$5.06

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kevin Smith

54 2011 Independent Chairman of the Board

Bonita Then

70 2017 Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Robert Morton

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Chris Whyte

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Gregory Parker

2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
» More People

Home Capital Group Inc News

» More HCG.TO News