Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO)
HCG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.32CAD
13.32CAD
Change (% chg)
$-0.19 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
$13.51
Open
$13.46
Day's High
$13.48
Day's Low
$13.22
Volume
414,079
Avg. Vol
888,392
52-wk High
$32.26
52-wk Low
$5.06
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kevin Smith
|54
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bonita Then
|70
|2017
|Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Robert Morton
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Chris Whyte
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Gregory Parker
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
- BRIEF-Home Capital Group files final universal base shelf prospectus
- UPDATE 3-Canada watchdog sets new mortgage rules, acknowledges risks
- BRIEF-Home Capital exits non-core businesses including sale of payment services interactive gateway
- Home Capital to sell payment processing, prepaid card business
- Home Capital to sell payment processing, prepaid card business