Edition:
United Kingdom

Hoteles City Express SAB de CV (HCITY.MX)

HCITY.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

22.75MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
$22.66
Open
$23.36
Day's High
$23.36
Day's Low
$22.50
Volume
5,101,035
Avg. Vol
589,752
52-wk High
$23.85
52-wk Low
$15.85

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Luis Eduardo Barrios Sanchez

60 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Smith Marquez

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Santiago Parra

2017 Director of Corporate Finance

Rogelio Avedano Martinez

50 Chief Operating Officer

Jose Francisco Fabregat Ramirez

47 Chief Information Officer
» More People

Hoteles City Express SAB de CV News