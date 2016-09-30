Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)
HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
35.70INR
10:58am BST
35.70INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.10 (+6.25%)
Rs2.10 (+6.25%)
Prev Close
Rs33.60
Rs33.60
Open
Rs33.70
Rs33.70
Day's High
Rs35.80
Rs35.80
Day's Low
Rs33.60
Rs33.60
Volume
13,644,623
13,644,623
Avg. Vol
5,253,447
5,253,447
52-wk High
Rs48.10
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00
Rs29.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajit Gulabchand
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Arjun Dhawan
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Praveen Sood
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Arun Karambelkar
|2014
|President - Engineering & Construction
|
Venkatesan Arunachalam
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary