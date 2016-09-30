HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.BO)
HDBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,865.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.50 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs1,862.65
Open
Rs1,868.35
Day's High
Rs1,876.95
Day's Low
Rs1,852.90
Volume
132,025
Avg. Vol
74,794
52-wk High
Rs1,876.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,159.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shyamala Gopinath
|67
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
Sashidhar Jagdishan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjay Dongre
|Executive Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Aditya Puri
|66
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Paresh Sukthankar
|54
|2013
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
