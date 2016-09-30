Edition:
United Kingdom

Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)

HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

50.12EGP
1:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.33 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
£50.45
Open
£50.85
Day's High
£52.24
Day's Low
£50.12
Volume
58,353
Avg. Vol
60,386
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Mansour

2011 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director

Issam Abu Hamed

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board & Managing Director, representing Employee Insurance Fund

Hani Abdul Rahman

Director of Investor Relations

Abdulrahman Abdulbasset

Head of Banking Operations

Yusry Ahmad

Human Resources Manager
