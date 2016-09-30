Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)
HDIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
55.20INR
10:58am BST
55.20INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+1.75%)
Rs0.95 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs54.25
Rs54.25
Open
Rs54.45
Rs54.45
Day's High
Rs56.10
Rs56.10
Day's Low
Rs54.45
Rs54.45
Volume
10,545,284
10,545,284
Avg. Vol
16,211,294
16,211,294
52-wk High
Rs101.80
Rs101.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.00
Rs47.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rakesh Wadhawan
|64
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sarang Wadhawan
|41
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Darshan Majmudar
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
|
Raj Aggarwal
|60
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sandhya Baliga
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-India's HDIL June-qtr consol profit down about 82 pct
- BRIEF-Housing Development & Infrastructure in discussion with Central Bank of India for loan repayment
- BRIEF-Housing Development & Infrastructure says NCLT admitted insolvency application for co's unit Guruashish Constructions
- BRIEF-India's HDIL says co got possession notice from Central Bank of India due to technical reasons