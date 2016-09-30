Edition:
United Kingdom

Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

783.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.35 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs784.35
Open
Rs788.50
Day's High
Rs788.50
Day's Low
Rs773.20
Volume
31,791
Avg. Vol
65,307
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

D. Seetharamaiah

88 1992 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

M. Sambasiva Rao

2006 President

Nara Bhuvaneswari

52 Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director

A. Prabhakara Naidu

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Umakanta Barik

2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Heritage Foods Ltd News

