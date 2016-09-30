Edition:
United Kingdom

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)

HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

28.27EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£0.22 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
£28.05
Open
£28.49
Day's High
£28.98
Day's Low
£28.27
Volume
1,104,365
Avg. Vol
503,305
52-wk High
£31.60
52-wk Low
£14.12

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hani Al Deeb

2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development

Wael Ahmad

2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Khaled El Marasy

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development and Managing Director for Technical and Administrative Affairs

Baha Alddin Abed

2015 Head of Accounts Department, IR Contact Officer

Ahmad Al Haddad

Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director for Security
» More People

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE News

» More HELI.CA News