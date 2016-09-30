Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)
HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
28.27EGP
1:29pm BST
28.27EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£0.22 (+0.78%)
£0.22 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
£28.05
£28.05
Open
£28.49
£28.49
Day's High
£28.98
£28.98
Day's Low
£28.27
£28.27
Volume
1,104,365
1,104,365
Avg. Vol
503,305
503,305
52-wk High
£31.60
£31.60
52-wk Low
£14.12
£14.12
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hani Al Deeb
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development
|
Wael Ahmad
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Khaled El Marasy
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development and Managing Director for Technical and Administrative Affairs
|
Baha Alddin Abed
|2015
|Head of Accounts Department, IR Contact Officer
|
Ahmad Al Haddad
|Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director for Security
