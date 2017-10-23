Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (HERDEZ.MX)
HERDEZ.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
40.11MXN
23 Oct 2017
40.11MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.22%)
$0.09 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$40.02
$40.02
Open
$40.68
$40.68
Day's High
$41.32
$41.32
Day's Low
$39.85
$39.85
Volume
331,628
331,628
Avg. Vol
335,529
335,529
52-wk High
$47.06
$47.06
52-wk Low
$35.41
$35.41
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hector Hernandez-Pons Torres
|61
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board
|
Enrique Hernandez-Pons Torres
|65
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Gerardo Canavati Miguel
|49
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Peter Martin Flook
|2015
|Director of Ice Cream Nestle
|
Pedro Gracia-Medrano Murrieta
|61
|Chief Human Resource Officer