Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)
HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
289.05INR
10:59am BST
289.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.35 (+1.89%)
Rs5.35 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs283.70
Rs283.70
Open
Rs283.70
Rs283.70
Day's High
Rs290.80
Rs290.80
Day's Low
Rs282.85
Rs282.85
Volume
780,839
780,839
Avg. Vol
922,151
922,151
52-wk High
Rs290.80
Rs290.80
52-wk Low
Rs185.20
Rs185.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Atul Nishar
|2010
|Non Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
R. Srikrishna
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
P. Chandrasekar
|58
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Rajesh Kanani
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Moorthi Chokkanathan
|2012
|President & Global Head – Enterprise Solutions