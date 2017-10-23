Edition:
United Kingdom

Cia Hering (HGTX3.SA)

HGTX3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

31.02BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.30 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.72
Open
R$ 30.73
Day's High
R$ 31.24
Day's Low
R$ 30.48
Volume
896,500
Avg. Vol
960,286
52-wk High
R$ 31.24
52-wk Low
R$ 14.82

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ivo Hering

74 2009 Chairman of the Board

Fabio Hering

58 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Frederico de Aguiar Oldani

42 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Marciel Eder Costa

47 2015 Chief Administrative Officer

Ronaldo Loos

58 2009 Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Cia Hering News

