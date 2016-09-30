Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFGn.DE)
HHFGn.DE on Xetra
27.14EUR
4:35pm BST
27.14EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.17 (+0.61%)
€0.17 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
€26.97
€26.97
Open
€26.93
€26.93
Day's High
€27.27
€27.27
Day's Low
€26.93
€26.93
Volume
40,959
40,959
Avg. Vol
127,112
127,112
52-wk High
€28.00
€28.00
52-wk Low
€14.24
€14.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peer Witten
|2007
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Angela Titzrath
|51
|2017
|Chairwoman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Wolfgang Abel
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jens Hansen
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Heinz Brandt
|62
|2009
|Member of the Management Board