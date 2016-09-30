Edition:
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFGn.DE)

HHFGn.DE on Xetra

27.14EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
€26.97
Open
€26.93
Day's High
€27.27
Day's Low
€26.93
Volume
40,959
Avg. Vol
127,112
52-wk High
€28.00
52-wk Low
€14.24

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peer Witten

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Angela Titzrath

51 2017 Chairwoman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Wolfgang Abel

2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jens Hansen

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Heinz Brandt

62 2009 Member of the Management Board
