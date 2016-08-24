Edition:
United Kingdom

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)

HIK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,170.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,170.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
901,574
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,101.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Said Darwazah

59 2014 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive

Mazen Darwazah

58 2014 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of MENA and Emerging Markets

Khalid Nabilsi

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Brian Hoffman

2015 President, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals

Michael Raya

2016 Chief Executive Officer, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC News

Market Views

